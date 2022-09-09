Erode reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,856. While 14 persons were discharged, 209 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 18 new COVID-19 cases while Namakkal and Krishnagiri reported 11 cases each and Dharmapuri reported three new cases on Friday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 177 active cases in Salem, 135 cases in Krishnagiri, 105 cases in Namakkal and 25 active cases in Dharmapuri district.