Erode reports 22 COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,553. While 117 persons were discharged, 520 persons were under treatment.

The daily load of positive cases reduced to 12 cases in Salem on Friday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and five cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded four COVID-19 cases, and 20cases discharged. The total number of Ccases in the district stood at 84 as of Friday. A total of 36,158 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded six fresh cases and 25 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 159. As of date, a total 59,570 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.