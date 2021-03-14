Erode reports 22 COVID-19 cases

14 March 2021 23:55 IST

Erode district reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 14,977. While 11 persons were discharged, 114 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem saw 10 positive cases. According to health officials, nine indigenous cases were reported and one patient returned from Chennai.

In Namakkal, seven cases were reported, one patient returned from Erode.

In Krishnagiri, five indigenous cases were reported and one case in Dharmapuri.