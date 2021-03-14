Coimbatore

Erode reports 22 COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 14,977. While 11 persons were discharged, 114 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem saw 10 positive cases. According to health officials, nine indigenous cases were reported and one patient returned from Chennai.

In Namakkal, seven cases were reported, one patient returned from Erode.

In Krishnagiri, five indigenous cases were reported and one case in Dharmapuri.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 11:55:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-reports-22-covid-19-cases/article34068996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY