Erode reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Saturday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,569. While 97 persons were discharged, 439 people were under treatment.

Salem district reported 13 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,26,262. While 67 persons were discharged, the district had 264 active cases of COVID-19.

Namakkal district reported 11 cases, which took the overall tally to 67,949. While 38 persons were discharged, 179 persons were under treatment.