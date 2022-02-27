Erode reports 16 COVID-19 cases
Erode district reported 16 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. As per the bulletin, 386 persons are under treatment in the district.
In Salem, 11 cases were reported. Six cases were indigenous and three cases were reported in the Corporation limits.
In Namakkal, 10 indgenous cases were reported. Six indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and only one case was reported in Dharmapuri.
