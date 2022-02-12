Erode reports 152 newCOVID-19 cases

Erode district on Saturday reported 152 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,31,830. While 597 persons were discharged, 2,404 continue to be under treatment.

The daily load of positive cases reduced to 146 in Salem on Saturday. According to health officials, 84 cases were indigenous and 33 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem.

A total of 77 cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. 42 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri and 23 indigenous cases in Dharmapuri.