Erode reports 152 new COVID-19 cases

21 August 2021 23:23 IST

Erode district reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 97,158. While 174 persons were discharged, 1,768 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 79 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 95,439. While 61 persons were discharged, 1,111 persons are under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll to 1,621.

Namakkal district reported 50 cases, taking the tally to 48,332. While 57 persons were discharged, 521 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 465.

