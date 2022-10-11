Erode district reported 15 new COVID-19 cases while Salem reported 11 cases and Namakkal reported three new cases on Tuesday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 153 active cases in Erode, 108 cases in Salem and 35 active cases in Namakkal district.
Erode reports 15 new COVID-19 cases
