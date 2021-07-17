Coimbatore

Erode reports 143 new cases

Erode district reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. While 224 persons were discharged, 2,351 persons are under treatment.

In Salem district, 163 positive cases were reported. According to health officials, 93 cases were indigenous and 22 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 64 indigenous cases were reported.

As per the bulletin, Salem and Namakkal reported one death each.

Krishnagiri reported 31 fresh cases and two deaths. The active cases stood at 557 cases and a total of 40,953 cases were reported in the district so far. Dharmapuri saw 30 new cases. There were 569 active cases. As of date, a total 25,646 cases were reported in the district.


