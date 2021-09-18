Erode reports 139 new COVID-19 cases

18 September 2021 23:33 IST

Erode district reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 1,00,581. While 104 persons were discharged, 1,377 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 69 positive and all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 62 indigenous cases were reported on Saturday. As per the bulletin, one death was reported in Namakkal and two deaths were reported in Salem district.

