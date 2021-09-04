Erode reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 125 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total cases to 98,787.

While 148 persons were discharged, 1,319 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 658.

In Salem, 58 positive cases and one death were reported. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 12 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 62 cases and one death were reported.

Krishnagiri reported 18 fresh cases. There were 213 active cases as of Friday. A total of 42,135 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri saw 22 new cases. The number of active cases stood at 239.

As of date, a total of 26,923 cases were reported in the district.