Erode reports 1,220 newCOVID-19 cases

ERODE

23 January 2022 23:19 IST

Erode district on Sunday reported 1,220 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,17,418. While 554 persons were discharged, 6,291 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 1,074 new cases taking the overall tally to 1,11,731. While 795 persons were discharged, 5,457 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 695 cases taking the tally to 59,705. While 394 persons were discharged, 3,172 continue to be under treatment.