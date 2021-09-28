Erode reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

Salem

28 September 2021 22:17 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 121 new cases of COVID-19. According to the health bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district has 1,206 active cases.

Of the 65 cases reported in Salem, 45 were indigenous and 11 were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal reported 54 new cases, all indigenous. Krishnagiri saw 31 new cases and Dharmapuri 38.

