A total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,457. As many as 17 persons were discharged.

Salem reported 10 new cases. While 16 persons were discharged, 102 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported one case, taking the overall tally to 69,214. While three persons were discharged, 33 persons were under treatment.