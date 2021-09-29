Coimbatore

Erode reports 116 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Wednesday reported 116 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the health bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district had 1,197 active cases.

Salem district reported 62 fresh cases and two deaths. While Namakkal reported 52 new cases, Krishnagiri and Dhamapuri reported 35 and 28 cases respectively.

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 181 new cases. The Health Department said that the district had 2,036 active cases. Tiruppur district reported 89 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 92,941.


Comments
