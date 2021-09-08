Erode reports 115 new cases

Erode district reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 99,197. While 104 persons were discharged, 1,246 persons continue to be under treatment.

A day after a Class XI student of K.V.K. Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Punjai Puliyampatti tested positive for COVID-19, teachers and other students of the school were tested and the results turned negative on Tuesday.

The boy came to the school on September 1 after which he developed fever. His mother also tested positive. Both were admitted to the hospital. Health officials disinfected the school premises and swab samples were lifted from 27 students of his class and four teachers.

Disinfectants were sprayed in the classrooms on Tuesday and the school continued to function.

Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan said a junior assistant, who was on leave, and a girl student who did not attend the classes after the school was reopened also tested positive.

In Salem, 57 positive cases were reported and in Namakkal, 65 cases were reported. As per bulletin, one death was reported in Salem and two deaths were reported in Namakkal.