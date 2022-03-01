Erode reports 11 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,606. While 78 persons were discharged, 270 people were under treatment.

As many as 13 fresh cases were reported in Salem on Tuesday. According to health officials, nine cases were indigenous and four cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, the daily caseload reduced to five and all cases were indigenous. The district reported one COVID-19 related death