Erode registers pass percentage of 92.13 in Class XI examinations

The Erode district registered an overall pass percentage of 92.13 in the Class XI public examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Of the 11,662 boys and 12,500 girls who appeared for the examination held in April, as many as 10,316 boys and 11,944 girls have passed. While the boys registered a pass percentage of 88.46, girls recorded 95.55%. A total of 73 schools, comprising one aided school, 62 matriculation schools and 10 self-finance schools, produced centum results.

Pass percentage of the schools are as follows: 102 government schools registered 87.38, two welfare schools registered 82.44, six municipal schools registered 81.82, twelve aided schools recorded 92.62, 21 self-finance schools recorded 98.70 and 79 matriculation schools registered 99.70.

Pass percentage of education districts were Erode (76 schools) 93.67; Perundurai (27 schools) 94.62; Bhavani (44 schools) 90.11; Gobichettipalayam (44 schools) 92.53, and Sathyamangalam (31 schools) 88.79.