Coimbatore

Erode records 91 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,03,115.

While 85 persons were discharged after recovery, 921 persons are under treatment.

Salem reported 54 new cases, all indigenous. As per Health Department’s bulletin, the district has 568 active cases.

Namakkal reported 50 new cases, all indigenous. The district has 594 active cases.

Krishnagiri recorded 21 fresh cases. While 30 persons were discharged after recovery, and the district has 323 active cases. The district’s overall tally stood at 43,275 cases.

Dharmapuri recorded 26 fresh cases. While 38 persons were discharged, the district has 345 active cases. As on date, a total 28,120 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.


