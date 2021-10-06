Erode records 90 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode

06 October 2021 23:58 IST

The 90 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Erode district on Wednesday took the overall tally to 1,02,430.

While 134 persons were discharged, the district had 1,070 active cases.

Salem district reported 47 fresh cases, which took the overall tally to 98,446. While 72 persons were discharged, 631 persons were under treatment. Namakkal district reported 47 new cases, and the overall tally stood at 50,923. While 49 persons were discharged, 529 persons were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 31 new cases, and two deaths. While 31 persons were discharged after recovery, the district had 319 active cases. A total of 43,054 cases have been reported in Krishnagiri so far.

Dharmapuri recorded 32 fresh cases and one death. While 26 persons were discharged, district had 388 active cases.