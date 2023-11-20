ADVERTISEMENT

‘Erode Reads’ evokes good response from public

November 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

People reading books at the park on the Collectorate premises in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An initiative by the district administration, ‘Erode Reads’ has evoked good response from the public to spend quality time on Sundays on the Collectorate premises here.

To encourage reading habits among people, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara initiated the move wherein people need to bring their own books, carpets, water bottles and join the silent reading community in the park inside the premises from 9 a.m. noon on Sundays. Started in September 2023, the initiative completed 12 weeks on November 19 and is encouraging more people of all age groups to read books at the park.

In a release, the Collector said more people were actively taking part in the community reading.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US