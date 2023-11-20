HamberMenu
‘Erode Reads’ evokes good response from public

November 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
People reading books at the park on the Collectorate premises in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An initiative by the district administration, ‘Erode Reads’ has evoked good response from the public to spend quality time on Sundays on the Collectorate premises here.

To encourage reading habits among people, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara initiated the move wherein people need to bring their own books, carpets, water bottles and join the silent reading community in the park inside the premises from 9 a.m. noon on Sundays. Started in September 2023, the initiative completed 12 weeks on November 19 and is encouraging more people of all age groups to read books at the park.

In a release, the Collector said more people were actively taking part in the community reading.

