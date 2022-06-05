Erode| Rally stresses need to protect natural resources

A two-wheeler rally was taken out by the Forest Department on World Environment Day in Talavadi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Aimed at creating awareness on protecting trees, conserving water and other natural resources, a vehicle rally was taken out in Talavadi on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.

Led by S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, Hasanur Forest Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), personnel from the Forest Department, youth from Talavadi and volunteers took out the two-wheeler rally from Anna Nagar to Chikkahole. Saplings were planted at the government school at Chikkahole and awareness pamphlets were distributed to people stressing the need for conserving natural resources.

Mr. Sathish said the forest area in Talavadi received good rainfall and in the absence of a check dam, water in the stream entered Karnataka. Hence, he called upon people to protect trees and conserve water so that the available resources were protected and utilised for the long run.

He said the total forest and tree cover in the country was 80.9 million hectares, which was 24.62% of the geographical area of the country. In Tamil Nadu, the forest cover was 30,952 sq km that was 23.80% of the total geographical area. Hence, 33% of the total cover area was forests and it was essential to protect it with the support of people, he added.

Mr. Sathish said felling of trees needed the permission of the District Tree Protection Committee and asked people to be aware of it.