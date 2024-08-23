GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Railway Police arrest man for stealing from train passenger

Published - August 23, 2024 08:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old-man, against whom 22 cases were registered for stealing from the public, was arrested by Erode Railway Police here on Friday.

On July 29, S. Shanmugavel of Coimbatore lost two of his mobile phones and other items, all worth ₹35,000, while travelling in the a/c coach of Train No. 16615 Mannargudi – Coimbatore Chemmozhi Express. He lodged a complaint with Erode Railway police who registered a case.

On Thursday evening, when police personnel were on a patrol, they spotted a person near the railway station moving in a suspicious manner and questioned him. He was identified as G. Sankara Pandian of Tirunelveli district. Inquiries revealed he was involved in stealing valuables from Mr. Shanmugavel when he was sleeping in the train. Further inquiries revealed a total of 22 cases were pending against him at police stations in Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. Valuables were recovered and he was produced at a court and lodged in prison.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.