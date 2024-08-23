Erode Railway Police arrest man for stealing from train passenger

A 48-year-old-man, against whom 22 cases were registered for stealing from the public, was arrested by Erode Railway Police here on Friday.

On July 29, S. Shanmugavel of Coimbatore lost two of his mobile phones and other items, all worth ₹35,000, while travelling in the a/c coach of Train No. 16615 Mannargudi – Coimbatore Chemmozhi Express. He lodged a complaint with Erode Railway police who registered a case.

On Thursday evening, when police personnel were on a patrol, they spotted a person near the railway station moving in a suspicious manner and questioned him. He was identified as G. Sankara Pandian of Tirunelveli district. Inquiries revealed he was involved in stealing valuables from Mr. Shanmugavel when he was sleeping in the train. Further inquiries revealed a total of 22 cases were pending against him at police stations in Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. Valuables were recovered and he was produced at a court and lodged in prison.