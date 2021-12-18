Erode Railway Hospital gets award for energy conservation

Erode

18 December 2021 22:49 IST

The Railway Hospital in Erode was presented with a Certificate of Merit by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for their efforts in energy conservation in the hospitals sector for the year 2021.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that the country observes National Energy Conservation Day on December 14 every year to create awareness on the importance of energy conservation and stresses on avoiding unnecessary use of energy and using least energy possible in an efficient manner.

The Ministry of Power observed Energy Conservation Week from December 8 to 14 and celebrated the day by presenting the National Energy Conservation Awards and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards to various organisations for their efforts in conserving energy and innovative ideas and practises.

Advertising

Advertising

The hospital adopted various measures that resulted in gaining the recognition. Energy efficient LED lights, fans, AC plants, solar water heaters have been provided at the hospital. All the 28 watts lights (258 in total) were replaced by 18 watts LED fittings, 71 CFL lamps were replaced by LED lamps of nine watts and 12 numbers of conventional split AC plants were replaced by energy-efficient inverter AC plants. Also, roof top solar PV panels (grid connected) of 20 kWp were commissioned at the hospital in November 2020.

The release said that all these measures brought about a great change in energy consumption levels. While 59,955 units of electricity was consumed by the hospital during 2018-19, the consumption came down to 42,150 units during 2019-20 and to 23,369 units in 2020-21.

At a function held in New Delhi, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh presented the award that was received by R.K. Mehta, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway. P.K. Selvan, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (General), Salem Division, representing A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, were present.