Erode police to install more CCTVs

With installation of closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) helping in crime prevention and crime detection, the district police has decided to install more cameras in the current year.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan in a press release said that 11,532 cameras were installed in commercial establishments, banks, jewellery shops, private organisations and public places.

He said that 3,970 cameras were installed in Erode Town Sub-Division, 1,639 in Erode Rural Sub-Division, 1,380 in Bhavani Sub-Division, 3,740 in Gobichettipalayam Sub-Division, and 803 in Sathyamangalam Sub-Division. “Since surveillance cameras serve as third-eye for the police department, awareness is created among the establishments and the public to install cameras on their premises”, he added.

Mr. Ganesan said that to monitor vehicles that enter and leave each police station limits in the district, a separate map has been drawn and points selected for installation of surveillance cameras. “A total of 409 cameras are to be installed soon”, he added.

He said that automatic number plate recognition cameras have been installed at 20 spots in the city with each unit having four cameras.