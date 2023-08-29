Erode police inspector gets four years imprisonment for bribery

August 29, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Erode

A 54-year-old inspector, on Monday, August 28, 2023. was sentenced to four years of imprisonment for receiving a bribe.

According to the police, a case was registered against an individual, P. Sarvesh, a resident of Thanneerpandal Palayam near Nambiyur in Erode district in 2017. Sarvesh’s father, Palanisamy, approached Nambiyur police inspector Vivekanandan, and requested that his his son be released from the case. But the inspector demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to release Sarvesh.

Unwilling to pay a bribe, Mr. Palanisamy approached the Erode Directorate of Vigilance and Anit-Corruption (DVAC), and, acting on their instructions, he handed over ₹50,000 in cash to the Inspector on May 18, 2017. At that point, the DVAC caught the inspector red-handed and arrested him.

The case’s trial was held at the Special Court in Erode, and on Monday, the Court found the inspector Vivekanandan guilty, awarded him four years of imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

