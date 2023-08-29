HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode police inspector gets four years imprisonment for bribery

The inspector had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh, in 2017, from the father of a man who had a case registered against him; he was caught red-handed by DVAC sleuths

August 29, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old inspector, on Monday, August 28, 2023. was sentenced to four years of imprisonment for receiving a bribe.

According to the police, a case was registered against an individual, P. Sarvesh, a resident of Thanneerpandal Palayam near Nambiyur in Erode district in 2017. Sarvesh’s father, Palanisamy, approached Nambiyur police inspector Vivekanandan, and requested that his his son be released from the case. But the inspector demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to release Sarvesh.

Unwilling to pay a bribe, Mr. Palanisamy approached the Erode Directorate of Vigilance and Anit-Corruption (DVAC), and, acting on their instructions, he handed over ₹50,000 in cash to the Inspector on May 18, 2017. At that point, the DVAC caught the inspector red-handed and arrested him.

The case’s trial was held at the Special Court in Erode, and on Monday, the Court found the inspector Vivekanandan guilty, awarded him four years of imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

Related Topics

Erode / police / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.