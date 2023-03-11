ADVERTISEMENT

Erode police arrest man for making hoax bomb threat

March 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad searching the Erode bus stand on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode police, on Saturday, arrested a man on charges of making hoax bomb threat.

The police control room in Chennai, during the early hours of Saturday, received a call from a person who claimed that a bomb would explode at the Erode Junction and bus stand. The control room personnel alerted the Erode District Police. The police rushed to the Erode Junction and to the bus stand. The Bomb Deduction and Disposal Squad checked the entire premises for more than two hours and found the call to be a hoax.

Later, the police checked the phone number from which they received the call and found that it belonged to one Santhosh Kumar (34) of Mettupalayam. Inquiries revealed that the accused had made similar hoax calls earlier. A special police team was formed, which traced Santhosh Kumar to Tiruppur district. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US