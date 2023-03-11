Erode police arrest man for making hoax bomb threat

March 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Erode

The Erode police, on Saturday, arrested a man on charges of making hoax bomb threat.

The police control room in Chennai, during the early hours of Saturday, received a call from a person who claimed that a bomb would explode at the Erode Junction and bus stand. The control room personnel alerted the Erode District Police. The police rushed to the Erode Junction and to the bus stand. The Bomb Deduction and Disposal Squad checked the entire premises for more than two hours and found the call to be a hoax.

Later, the police checked the phone number from which they received the call and found that it belonged to one Santhosh Kumar (34) of Mettupalayam. Inquiries revealed that the accused had made similar hoax calls earlier. A special police team was formed, which traced Santhosh Kumar to Tiruppur district. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.