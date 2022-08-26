Erode outer ring road to be extended till Erode – Gobichettipalayam road

A detailed project report will be prepared at ₹60 lakh, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 26, 2022 17:51 IST

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared at a cost of ₹60 lakh for extending the Erode outer ring road up to Erode - Gobichettipalayam road, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Friday.

Announcing new schemes for the district during the government function at Saralai in Perundurai, the CM said the 14-km outer ring road starts from Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district and ends at Perundurai – Kangeyam road. “A DPR would be prepared to extend the road up to Erode - Gobichettipalayam road,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said that the Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre at Talavadi would get a 24x7 emergency treatment centre at ₹25 lakh and a new x-ray machine. Cold storage facilities would be set up at ₹2 crore each in Erode and Nallampatti, and at ₹2.82 crore in Talavadi . To benefit turmeric farmers, a turmeric export centre would be established at ₹10 crore, he added.

The CM said that smart study centres and telemedicine facilities would be made available for people living in the hill areas at Madam, Kalvarai, Bejalatti, Pethampalayam and Devarmalai in Bargur panchayat in Anthiyur block.

