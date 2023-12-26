Erode Outer Ring Road to be upgraded to four lanes

December 26, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

A seven k.m. long stretch of the Erode Outer Ring Road will be converted from two-lane to a four-lane road at a cost of ₹59.60 crore.

The 14.8-km road connecting Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode reduces traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city. Educational institutions and commercial and residential areas have arisen along the road making it a busy stretch. As a result, road users have demanded the widening of the stretch to enable easy movement of heavy vehicles, cars and other four-wheelers.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, laid the foundation stone for widening the road stretch from Anakalpalayam Pirivu on the Erode – Dharapuram Road to Thindal Medu on Erode – Perundurai Road. Officials said the State Highways Department would implement the project under the Road Development Scheme 2023-24. Works include widening the stretch and constructing culverts, protection walls and median. They added that the kilometre-long railway overbridge in the stretch would not be widened and that all works would be completed in 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT