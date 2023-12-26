ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Outer Ring Road to be upgraded to four lanes

December 26, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The outer ring road that will soon be expanded to a four-lane road in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A seven k.m. long stretch of the Erode Outer Ring Road will be converted from two-lane to a four-lane road at a cost of ₹59.60 crore.

The 14.8-km road connecting Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode reduces traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city. Educational institutions and commercial and residential areas have arisen along the road making it a busy stretch. As a result, road users have demanded the widening of the stretch to enable easy movement of heavy vehicles, cars and other four-wheelers.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, laid the foundation stone for widening the road stretch from Anakalpalayam Pirivu on the Erode – Dharapuram Road to Thindal Medu on Erode – Perundurai Road. Officials said the State Highways Department would implement the project under the Road Development Scheme 2023-24. Works include widening the stretch and constructing culverts, protection walls and median. They added that the kilometre-long railway overbridge in the stretch would not be widened and that all works would be completed in 12 months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US