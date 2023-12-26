GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode Outer Ring Road to be upgraded to four lanes

December 26, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The outer ring road that will soon be expanded to a four-lane road in Erode on Tuesday.

The outer ring road that will soon be expanded to a four-lane road in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A seven k.m. long stretch of the Erode Outer Ring Road will be converted from two-lane to a four-lane road at a cost of ₹59.60 crore.

The 14.8-km road connecting Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode reduces traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city. Educational institutions and commercial and residential areas have arisen along the road making it a busy stretch. As a result, road users have demanded the widening of the stretch to enable easy movement of heavy vehicles, cars and other four-wheelers.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, laid the foundation stone for widening the road stretch from Anakalpalayam Pirivu on the Erode – Dharapuram Road to Thindal Medu on Erode – Perundurai Road. Officials said the State Highways Department would implement the project under the Road Development Scheme 2023-24. Works include widening the stretch and constructing culverts, protection walls and median. They added that the kilometre-long railway overbridge in the stretch would not be widened and that all works would be completed in 12 months.

