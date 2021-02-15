Erode Outer Ring Road project to be inaugurated soon

The third phase of the Outer Ring Road project is nearing completion near Thindal Medu in Erode.

ERODE

15 February 2021 23:51 IST

The 14.8-km project was sanctioned at ₹ 85 crore in 2006

With major works being completed in the much-delayed third phase of the Erode Outer Ring Road project, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to inaugurate the project soon. The 14.8-km project to connect Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode was sanctioned at ₹ 85 crore in 2006 and was planned to be executed in three phases.

The first phase from Kokkarayanpettai to Lakkapuram, including the bridge across River Cauvery, and the second phase from Lakkapuram to Anakalpalayam, were completed and opened for traffic.

Delay in land acquisition

However, land acquisition for 815 m in the Anakalpalayam - Thindal Medu stretch of 7.2 km was delayed for over six years as many land owners moved the court. All the cases were settled and work resumed in September, 2020.

M. Murugesan, Chief Engineer (Highways), Projects, who inspected the works, recently said that major works were completed in the project and it would be formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister. He said the road would reduce traffic congestion in the city and also the travel time.

Likewise, widening of 8.4 km stretch from Thindal to Kanirowther Kulam through Villarasampatti at ₹ 20.85 crore was also being carried out and would be completed on time, he added.

Once the project was completed, vehicles from Karur and Namakkal proceeding towards Perundurai and Chithode need not enter the city.