Erode Outer Ring Road project to be inaugurated soon

With major works being completed in the much-delayed third phase of the Erode Outer Ring Road project, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to inaugurate the project soon. The 14.8-km project to connect Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode was sanctioned at ₹ 85 crore in 2006 and was planned to be executed in three phases.
The first phase from Kokkarayanpettai to Lakkapuram, including the bridge across River Cauvery, and the second phase from Lakkapuram to Anakalpalayam, were completed and opened for traffic.
Delay in land acquisition
However, land acquisition for 815 m in the Anakalpalayam - Thindal Medu stretch of 7.2 km was delayed for over six years as many land owners moved the court. All the cases were settled and work resumed in September, 2020.
M. Murugesan, Chief Engineer (Highways), Projects, who inspected the works, recently said that major works were completed in the project and it would be formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister. He said the road would reduce traffic congestion in the city and also the travel time.
Likewise, widening of 8.4 km stretch from Thindal to Kanirowther Kulam through Villarasampatti at ₹ 20.85 crore was also being carried out and would be completed on time, he added.
Once the project was completed, vehicles from Karur and Namakkal proceeding towards Perundurai and Chithode need not enter the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath