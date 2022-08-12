Erode native gets 10 years RI, ₹5.96 crore fine in emu scam

The Special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced the proprietor of an emu farm to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for cheating depositors of ₹5.6 crore.

TNPID court judge A.S. Ravi awarded the punishment to C.N. Selvakumar, a resident of Chennimalai in Erode district, who ran CNS Emu Farms along with his son S. Loganathan, wife S. Santhi, daughter Bhuvaneshwari and K.S. Selvam.

The firm collected ₹ 5,56,55,000 crore money from 140 investors by promising them lucrative returns under two emu farming schemes between December 2012 and September 2013. However, the firm failed to give the promised benefits and initial deposits to the investors.

The Economic Offences Wing of the police, Erode, booked the accused based on a complaint lodged by one of the investors, K. Vijayakumar of ChennimalaI. The court acquitted the other four accused in the case.

CS-CID seizes 32 tonne of ration rice

The Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID) of the police foiled attempts to smuggle 32 tonne of ration rice in three separate incidents in Coimbatore district and arrested three persons on Friday.

In the first incident, CS-CID sleuths stopped a truck on Palladam – Chettipalayam Road around 11 a.m. on Friday and seized 25 tonnes of rice meant to be distributed through the public distribution system. They arrested lorry driver Balamurugan.

In the second incident, CS-CID personnel conducted a vehicle check on the Salem – Kochi highway around 9 a.m. and stopped a lorry which had 4,000 kg of ration rice. They arrested Mohammed Haneefa (5) of Kerala for smuggling the rice.

Another vehicle check was conducted at the Kuniyamuthur – Edayarpalayam junction around 12.30 a.m. on Friday in which G. Martin (42) of Palakkad was arrested for smuggling 3,000 kg of ration rice.

Banned tobacco products seized

The Avinashipalayam police in Tiruppur on Friday arrested two persons with 700 kg of banned tobacco products. The arrested have been identified as Murugan (42) and Sureshkumar (44). They were apprehended with the contraband near Andipalayam.