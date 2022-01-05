Erode native booked for selling fake ‘branded’ shirts

Sleuths from the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Wing have registered a case against a man hailing from Erode on charges of stocking and selling duplicates of ‘branded’ shirts.

The special wing seized 622 shirts valued around ₹ 4.04 lakh from him.

According to the police, Inspector S. Latha of the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Wing, Coimbatore, received a complaint from Somasundaram, manager of Avnesh IPR Services, regarding the sale of duplicate ‘branded’ shirts.

A special team raided Mahi Enterprises at Muniappan Kovil Street in Erode that was run by Pawan Sharma, a resident of Karungalpalayam, on Tuesday.

The sleuths found 320 duplicate shirts of one brand and 302 pieces of another brand at the store. The shirts bore fake labels of the original manufacturers.

Sharma was booked for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Copyright Act.

Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Wing has warned of action against those involved in the manufacture and sale of fake ‘branded’ apparels.