Erode native arrested for visiting Yemen in violation of ban

A man from Erode was arrested by the Peelamedu police for visiting Yemen in violation of the Government of India’s advisory on visiting the country.

The police said M. Dhayanithi (35), who hails from Perunthalaiyur near Bhavani in Erode district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by an official from the Immigration Department, Coimbatore International Airport.

According to the police, Dhayanithi arrived at Coimbatore airport on a flight from Sharjah on Saturday morning. Officials with the Immigration Department, who checked his travel documents, found that he had visited Yemen in violation of the advisory issued by the Government of India in 2016.

After an inquiry, the Immigration Department handed over the passenger to the Peelamedu police. According to the police, Dhayanithi joined a private firm as technical engineer in February, 2021. The firm allegedly sent him to Yemen for a project on March 24, 2021. He stayed in Yemen till August 10, 2021 and then returned to Dubai where he had been working before returning to India, said the police.

Dhayanithi was booked for offence under Section 12 (3) of Passport Act 1967 based on a complaint lodged by an assistant immigration officer from the airport. The police said Dhayanithi’s arrest was recorded and he was released on bail.