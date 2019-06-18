Erode MP claims high tension power lines affect humans

‘Will approach court, Central govt. over the issue’

Erode MP and MDMK leader A. Ganeshamurthi has claimed that electromagnetic fields produced by high tension power lines are affecting humans, and that he would take up the issue with the Central government.

To substantiate his claim, the MP on Sunday night stood under a high tension 400 KV transmission line, holding two tube lights in his hand, at Moonampalli village near Vijayamangalam in Perundurai, and demonstrated that the lights began to glow without an electricity connection.

The transmission line passes from Rasipalayam in Tiruppur district to Palavady in Dharmapuri district via Moonampalli in Erode.

Likewise, an electric tester placed on his cheeks got illuminated. The MP said he will approach the Madras High Court with photographs of the demonstration to establish that humans are affected when high tension power lines pass through agricultural land. He said he would also take up the issue with the Central government and other MPs.

Officials of the State power utility Tangedco declined to comment on the MP’s claims.