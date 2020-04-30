Erode moves from red to orange zone

With no active COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days, Erode district was moved from red zone to orange zone on Thursday.

According to the map released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine showing the COVID-19 status of all districts in the State, Erode has been updated as orange zone.

A total of 70 positive cases were reported in the district of which one person died while 69 others recovered.

The last batch of four persons was discharged from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai on April 28. Officials said that if no new cases were reported in the next 14 days, the district would be moved from orange zone to green zone.

Dharapuram out of red

Dharapuram block in Tiruppur District was also moved from red to orange zone on Thursday, as it did not have any active case for the last 14 days.

All the 14 COVID-19 positive patients from the block had been discharged after they recovered; the last of the 14 was discharged on Thursday.

A few more blocks in Tiruppur district are expected to be declared orange zones on Friday, sources said.