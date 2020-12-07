Erode medical college students stage protest

ERODE

07 December 2020 23:59 IST

Over 80 second-year students of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai staged a sit-in protest on the college premises, urging the State government to reduce fees and fix the fee on a par with the other government medical colleges.

Holding banners, the students said an annual fee of ₹ 13,610 was collected from students in the 23 government medical colleges in the State whereas this college collected ₹ 3.85 lakh as fee.

They said the college was earlier IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital and was converted into a government medical college two years ago, but the fees was yet to be reduced. “While the students pay less in other government medical colleges, we have to spend around ₹ 6 lakh including hostel fee a year in this college,” they said and wanted the fees reduced and to be on a par with other government medical colleges.

Parents also joined the protest with the students and raised slogans.

Police personnel instructed the students and parents to take up the issue with the college administration after which the protest was withdrawn.