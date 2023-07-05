Erode man gets five-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

July 05, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to undergo five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2022.

The prosecution case was that Murugan of Sathyamangalam, a married man, took the eight-year-old girl of his village to a secluded place and committed the crime. When the villagers found them, he left the girl and fled the spot. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Sathyamangalam who registered a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The accused was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo five years of imprisonment for sexual assault and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the survivor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.