Erode man gets five-year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl on board train

July 26, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - ERODE

A Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, sentenced a 35-year-old lorry driver to undergo five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl onboard a train in 2022.

The prosecution’s case was that the 10-year-old girl, along with her parents, was travelling in a reserved coach of the Kannur – Yesvantpur Express in May 2022. The man, Kamalnathan of Coimbatore district, who had an unreserved ticket, was travelling in the same coach. While the train was moving between the Erode and Salem railway junctions, Kamalnathan committed the crime. The girl informed her father who lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police at Salem Junction. The police nabbed Kamalnathan and handed him over to the Government Railway Police in Erode Junction. A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was filed, and the accused was arrested.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced the man to undergo five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting the child and imposed a fine of ₹1,000. Also, under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to the victim.