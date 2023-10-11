Erode man gets 20 year jail term for sexual assault on minor girl

October 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Erode on Wednesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for marrying a minor girl and sexually assaulting her in 2021.

The prosecution case was that Ganesan, an autorickshaw driver hailing from Bhavani block, befriended a 17-year-old girl and married her at Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district on August 23, 2021. Ganesan is already married and has a son. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Ammapettai police. On September 7, 2021, the police traced the couple to a village and arrested Ganeshan. Based on inquiries, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced the accused to undergo 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Under section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the judge ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim. Later, Ganesan was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

