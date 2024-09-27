Erode man gets 10 years of imprisonment for rape

The Mahila court in Coimbatore sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for raping a woman in Coimbatore in 2020.

Mahila court judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment to Sibiraj, 34, who hails from Erode district, on Thursday.

The police said that Sibiraj, an IT employee by profession, befriended a woman from a place near Thudiyalur in 2020 in the course of a marriage proposal. Though the families of the two persons did not proceed further with the proposal, the duo continued their friendship, the police said.

According to the police, Sibiraj promised to marry the woman, though their parents did not want to proceed with the alliance further. As per the prosecution case, Sibiraj met the woman at a place in Coimbatore and raped her, after giving her soft drink mixed with a sedative.

The woman, after regaining her conscience, found out that she was sexually assaulted. Sibiraj promised her that he would marry her soon. However, he refused to marry her after a few months. A case was registered at the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, on December 30, 2020 and the police arrested Sibiraj.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Sibiraj guilty and awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹1,000.

