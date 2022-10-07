Erode man ends life after losing money in online gambling

A 34-year-old man ended his life after losing money in online gambling on Thursday.

According to the police, P. Krishnamoorthi of Singanallur near Perundurai was an assistant manager in a private mill in the locality. For the past six months, he played online rummy on his mobile phone and lost money. On Thursday he did not go to work, and in the afternoon he went to his farm.

In the evening, his wife K. Geetha (34) tried to reach him. Later, she learnt that Krishnamoorthi had ended his life. On information, Thingalur police receovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The couple has two sons.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.