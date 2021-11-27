Erode logs 68 new cases of COVID-19

Salem

27 November 2021 21:38 IST

Erode district on Saturday reported 68 COVID-19 positive cases. As of Saturday, the district reported 829 active cases.

In Salem, 53 cases and one death were reported. According to health officials, 47 cases were indigenous and 22 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 47 COVID-19 positive cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

