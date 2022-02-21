Erode logs 38 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Monday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,32,458. While 112 persons were discharged after treatment, 840 persons were under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 734.

The daily load of positive cases reduced to 30 cases in Salem. According to health officials, 23 cases were indigenous and 15 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 21 cases were reported and all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 14 COVID-19 cases, and 53 cases discharged. The total number of COVID -19 cases in the district stood at 275 as of Monday. A total of 59,534 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded nine fresh cases and 25cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 153. As of date, a total 36,135 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.