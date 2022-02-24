Erode: Letter writing competition for children

The Department of Posts is organising an International letter writing competition for children in the age group of 9 to 15.

A release from the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said participants could either participate in the competition to be held in Erode on March 4 (for which venue will be announced later) or they could participate from being in their home for which the last date is March 15.

The subject is “Write a letter to someone influential explaining why and how they should take action on the climate crisis’. Composition should be presented in the form of a letter in English, Tamil or any language listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India.

Winners would be awarded with cash prize, first prize ₹25,000 at circle level and ₹50,000 at national level, second prize ₹10,000 at circle level and ₹25,000 at national level and third prize ₹5,000 at circle level and ₹10,000 at national level. All the winners would receive certificates and the best entry at the national level would qualify as the official Indian entry for the International level competition. For details, contact the nearest post office or the website, www.indiapost.gov.in, the release added.